Meghan Markle Visits America Ahead of Her Wedding to Make a U.K. Visa Application

Related Stories Is Meghan Markle homesick?



The future royal paid a visit to Chicago just weeks away from exchanging “I do’s” with Prince Harry in the United Kingdom. While it’s possible Meghan is enjoying the city’s famous deep-dish pizza, the actress actually returned for a more practical reason: to finalize her application for a U.K. visa.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: people Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.