Britain Joins US and France in attacking Syrian targets - Theresa May

Related Stories British Prime Minister Theresa May said there was “no practicable alternative to the use of force” to stop the use of alleged use of chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad, as the UK joined the US and France in launching strikes against targets in Syria associated with the use of such substances.



As explosions were being from several locations in Syria, Ms May said she had sought to use every diplomatic channel to avoid the use of force.

Read Full Story .... independent.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.