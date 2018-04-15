Manchester United 0-1 West Brom

Related Stories Jay Rodriguez played the unlikely hero for Manchester City as his bundled second-half goal handed bottom side West Brom a shock victory at Old Trafford and Pep Guardiola's men the title.



Needing at least a point to stay within mathematical reach of their local rivals, Manchester United failed to break down a Baggies side under the charge of caretaker manager Darren Moore.



Having defended resolutely, Rodriguez took advantage as he fired in a loose ball from close range following a West Brom corner.





