United Gift Man City Premier League Title!

Related Stories Manchester City have won the Premier League after nearest-challengers and bitter rivals Manchester United were beaten by West Brom. Darren Moore's strugglers, who remain bottom of the table and nine points from safety, won at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half header. The result means United can no longer catch Pep Guardiola's side, who put themselves on the brink of glory with victory over Tottenham on Saturday evening.

