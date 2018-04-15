Former Super Model Admits To Fabricating Part Of Bill Cosby Drug-Rape Allegation

Related Stories Former super model Janice Dickinson has appeared in court to testify against Bill Cosby in a drugging and rape case, where she admitted to making up a story that appears in her memoir in order to protect herself.



Dickinson, 63, took to the stand in a Pennsylvania courtroom that sees Cosby, 80, on retrial on three separate accounts of sexual assault.



She recalled the incident in 1982 that took place in a Californian hotel room whereby the star was drugged and raped by the comedian.

