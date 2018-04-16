 

207 Million Eggs In Nine States Recalled Over Salmonella Fears
 
16-Apr-2018  
library image
 
 
A farm in Indiana is recalling more than 200 million eggs sold in nine states over salmonella fears.

Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs due to potential contamination with Salmonella Braenderup, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

At least 22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said Friday.
 
 

Source: CNN
 
 

