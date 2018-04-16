Kanye West Is Back on Twitter

Related Stories Kanye West has returned to Twitter and shared a fond memory with Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom.



West posted a series of tweets of Sunday, including one featuring a photo of him arriving at a 2016 concert in New York City with Odom.

Read Full Story .... yahoo >>> :







Source: yahoo Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.