Justin Bieber Punches Man Who Grabbed Woman By The Throat

Related Stories Justin Bieber punched a guy in the face and threw him against a wall after the man grabbed a woman by the throat at a Coachella party, and would not release his grip on her ... TMZ has learned.



Sources familiar with the situation tell us Justin and a friend showed up at a party Saturday being attended by Patrick Schwarzenneger.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.