World Cup 2018: Fox Apologises After Robbie Williams Gives Finger
 
15-Jun-2018  
US broadcaster Fox has apologised to viewers for the offensive gesture Robbie Williams gave during his World Cup opening ceremony performance.

"As it was broadcast live, we did not know what would happen during [the] performance and we apologise," the network told the Hollywood Reporter.
 
 

Source: BBC
 
 

