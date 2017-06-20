Community Police Officer Arrested For Robbery

Related Stories A Community Protection Officer (CPO) attached to the Kaneshie Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), alleged to have recruited two people to dress like soldiers to attack and rob victims they believe are into illegal businesses at Kasoa and its environs, has been arrested by the Kasoa police.



The suspect, Daniel Sosu, 25, allegedly dressed as a police officer; Isaac Sosu, 32-year-old driver’s mate and brother to Daniel, as well as William Awlavi, 30-year-old sprayer, reportedly dressed in military apparels.



Armed with pepper spray, handcuffs, a screw driver and a police communication device known in security circles as Gota, the three purportedly stormed Budumburam in the Central Region to apprehend victims they said were doing ‘illegal businesses.’



The Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that several complainants about their operations had been received by the police and that they were being wanted.



According to him, the suspects often operated Saturday nights and so on June 17, 2017, the three suspects went to the Budumburam lorry park where some men were operating a round ball game.



They reportedly sprayed the pepper into the victims’ eyes and robbed them of various sums of money.



The complainants who claimed that the Saturday attack was not the first time the suspects had robbed them, immediately called for police assistance.



A patrol team was immediately dispatched to the scene where the suspects were apprehended.



Police investigations later revealed that the suspects, dressed in police and military uniforms, were fake.



They have been detained and would be sent to court for prosecution.