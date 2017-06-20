Man Gets 30 Years For Robbery And Defilement

Related Stories The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has handed a 30-year jail term to a 29 year –old unemployed, Awal Mohammed Haji for robbery and defiling of a 13 year old school girl.



The accused described by the area watchdog committee members as notorious robber from Agona Kwanyako was arrested and handed over to Agona Swedru Divisional Command of Domestic Violence Victim and Support Unit (DOVVSU).



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Isaac Amon told the court presided over Mr Michael Entumi that on 14th September, 2014 the victim’s parents reported to Agona Kwanyako neighborhood Watch Dog committee about the alleged defilement and robbery.



The Prosecution said the victim was sent by her parents to purchase some items from near-by market at Agona Kwanyako.



He said the accused who has been loitering around the Agona Kwanyako Seventh –Day Adventist (SDA) basic school area to harass young girls passers-by saw the victim passing by.



Chief Inspector Amon said the accused chased the victim pounced on her and pulled knife and collected 10 Cedis given to her by the parents for the market.



The Prosecution said the accused then dragged the victiml into one of the classrooms of the school and had sexual intercourse with her and cautioned not to tell anybody or suffer death.



Police Chief Inspector Amon said the victim went and informed her parents about her ordeal.



The prosecution said the parents reported the matter to Kwanyako watch dog committee members.



He said the accused went into hiding for some time before he was recently apprehended during night patrols by the watchDog committee members and handed him over to Agona Swedru Divisional Command of DOVVSU.



Police Chief Inspector Amon said the accused was investigated and charged with robbery and defilement.