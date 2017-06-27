6 Nigerian Rapists Busted

Related Stories Six Nigerians are in the grips of the Nungua police for allegedly luring a Muslim lady into their room, forcing her to eat soaked gari to break her fast, after which she was sexually assaulted.



The victim (name withheld) who is 21 years, was reportedly lured by the suspects to their apartment for her supposedly Eid Mubarak gift when the incident occurred.



The suspects are Steven Johnson Chimaroke, the alleged leader of the gang; Ike Amechi; Anthony Emmanuel; Godfred Alex; Kayode Ayodele and Opious Ouner.



Leader of a police patrol team that went to the rescue of the victim, disclosed that the lady was badly treated by her attackers.



Narrating her ordeal to the police after her rescue, the victim said she met Chimaroke on Facebook and became friends with him months ago.



“After letting him know that she is a Muslim, he invited me to his house on Sunday, June 25, 2017 to come for my Sallah gift.”



She said, she got to the house of Chimaroke that Sunday morning and found the others, living in the same house, with him.



“They first of all seized one of my mobile phones and smashed it on the ground,” she narrated.



The victim said the suspects then dragged her to one of the rooms, prepared gari and sugar and forced her to eat it, after which Chimaroke jumped on her and raped her.



“While he had unprotected sex with me, the other five stood by shouting, cheering him up and urging him in the broken English language to continue,” the victim narrated.



After satisfying himself, the victim said, the six told her that her ordeal was a revenge for the maltreatment Ghanaians meted out to their brother who visited Ghana some months ago.



She said, after saying this, the suspects then locked her up in the room and left.



According to her, another mobile phone was hidden in her dress and so she immediately called her brothers to come to her rescue.



The Accra Regional Police Operations Director, Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, told the media that the police apprehended the six suspects that Sunday and they were in the custody assisting in investigation.



The operations officer said brothers of the victim reported the matter at the station and so personnel from the Alpha Swat Team of the Accra Regional Police Command and the Lake Side Police Command invaded the premises to rescue the victim.



During the operation, the police found the bowl of soaked gari which the victim was given as her meal for the day by her kidnappers.