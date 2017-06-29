2 Nigerians Arrested For Robbery

Related Stories The police in Accra have arrested two Nigerians who allegedly attempted to rob their compatriot of an amount of GH¢30,000 at Tudu, a suburb of Accra.



The suspects, reportedly using a motorbike with a half number plate, purportedly snatched the victim’s bag containing the money and attempted to escape but luck eluded them when other traders crossed them and caused their arrest.



The suspects are Festus Ngozi, 27 years of age and Charles Njo, 25, both unemployed.



Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident occurred on June 25, 2017 at about 11:30 am.



The suspects, she said, who were said to have returned from Nigeria barely a week ago and were lodging in a hotel at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, approached the complainant who trades at Tudu to exchange their money from Naira to Ghana cedis.



According to the complainant, the suspects brought 800 Naira to be converted into cedis but its cedi equivalent was rather low.



Looking at their demeanor, the complainant said, he suspected them to be thieves and became alert.



The ignition of the motor bike was on while the two suspects sat on it ready to move.



ASP Efia Tenge said while exchanging the money for them, the pillion instantly snatched the bag containing the money from the victim and both sped off.



The victim narrated that he also clinched on the motorbike while it was in motion in an attempt to pull the man holding the bag down.



Some other traders who saw the action crossed the motorbike in an attempt to get them arrested.



The motorbike then ran into a ditch at the Tudu traffic light area, making them fall off it.



They were immediately arrested by the traders and later handed over to the police.



The bag containing the money was also recovered from the suspects.



In their caution statement, the suspects admitted the offence and would be put before court soon.