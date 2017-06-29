Woman ‘Kills’ Husband; Locks Up Body For 3 Days In The Eastern Region

Related Stories The Police in Akyem Old Tafo in the Eastern region is hunting for a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband to death.



The woman, after the heinous crime locked up the body of the deceased for three days and escaped.



The decomposing body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Police Hospital in Accra by the Akyem Tafo District police command.



According to reports, the deceased is a farmer and a palmwine tapper.



A resident in the area, told Starr News that the incident was noticed after the landlord sensed a pungent smell emitting from the room of the deceased.



Curiously, the landlord peeped into the room and realized the deceased was lying on a bed with the body decomposing.



The Akyem Tafo Police was informed about the incident and swiftly went for the body to be sent to Akyem Tafo government hospital morgue and subsequently to the Police Hospital in Accra.



According to the witness, the woman after the heinous crime, wrapped the body in a sack and lighted Joss sticks (incense) to presumably control the bad odour emitting from the room.



The witness added that, the woman allegedly sold almost all valuable home appliances before she escaped.



The woman also left her three children at her mother’s house before she went into hiding.



The Akyem Tafo Police Command have commenced investigations into the matter.