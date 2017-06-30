Suspected Armed Robber Gunned Down In The Central Region

Related Stories A 26-year-old man suspected to be an armed robber has been gunned down at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central region.



The man by name Dangyiman is said to be notorious and known to be behind several criminal activities in the community.



Confirming the incident to mynewsgh.com, Assemblyman of the area who gave his name as Teacher Kojo said Dangyiman who has been arrested on several occasions for his involvement in several criminal activities was spotted at night by volunteers of the area on his usual robbery duties.



The Volunteers according to the Assemblyman gunned him down to prevent him from robbing innocent residents of the area.



He said the case has been reported to Ajumako Police who have started an investigation into the matter.