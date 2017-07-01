Sunyani Notorious Robber Gets 45 Years

Related Stories A 22-year-old armed robber, Kingsford Kwaku Yeboah, who is said to have been terrorizing residents of Sunyani and its environs with his gang in the Brong-Ahafo Region, has been sentenced to 45 years’ imprisonment by a Sunyani court.



Kingsford, who is termed by friends of the court as ‘Almighty Kingsford’ or ‘talented robber,’ pleaded guilty on all four counts of attempted robbery and robbery.



The prosecutor, a principal state attorney from the Attorney General’s Department, Ernest Ayeh, told the court that on 18th April, 2016 Kingsford attacked and robbed one Oforiwaa Mensah at knifepoint and collected her handbag containing GH¢15,000 and other valuables.



On 25th April, 2016, Kingsford attacked and robbed one Sophia Owusu of her waste bag at Sunyani Penkwasey, also containing GH¢1,915, an Alcatel cell phone, black Samsung phone, Airtel cell phone and Nokia cell phone, amounting to GH¢2,090 at gunpoint.



On 2nd May, 2016, ‘Almighty Kingsford’ and his accomplices robbed one Kate Sam Wilson of GH¢2,000 at Abesim, near Sunyani.



Kingsford allegedly broke into the room of one Thomas Damoah of Kwaetre on 9th February and made away with some items valued at GH¢62,000 and the case is still pending before the court.



Apart from the case involving Thomas Damoah, which has not been concluded, Kingsford pleaded guilty to all the charges and asked the court to deal with him leniently because of his two children.



The judge, Joan Eyi King, said she had realized that the crime rate had increased in the Sunyani municipality and the country as a whole.



She said jail terms are not meant only to be punitive, but serve as deterrent to others.



Ms Joan Eyi King said Kingsford caused psychological trauma to many of his victims, especially a woman who was pregnant.



She said the accused person had been jailed by the same court before.



The sentence was slapped on the accused person and in addition, the judge ordered that some of the items retrieved from Kingsford should be given to their owners.