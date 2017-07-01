Farmer Butchered At Tinga

The farmer run into the suspects on his return from the farm Friday Related Stories A farmer from Tinga in the Northern Region is fighting for his life at the Bole District Hospital after some suspected armed robbers butchered him on his farm on Friday.



The farmer, 41, whose name was only given as Christopher, had gone to his farm and was returning when he run into the suspects who allegedly demanded money and gold from him but he could not give them.



Eyewitnesses say he sustained grave machete wound all over his body and is currently under intensive care.



Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations into the incident.



