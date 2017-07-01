Man Stabbed To Death At A Drinking Spot

Related Stories Police at Chereponi in the Northern region are on a search for an unemployed son of a subchief, Ibrahim Kofi, who allegedly stabbed a man to death following a disagreement at a drinking spot Friday night.



According to an eye witness, the disagreement broke out Friday night out between the suspect and the deceased identified as Kofi at the mini bar over reasons yet to be known.



Owners of the bar reacted by driving the rowdy crowd away and warned them not to return.



A resident, Baba Yara told Adom News the two threatened each other of murder and assault while they were being forcefully evicted from the bar.



They refused to state what caused the violent confrontation, but it was observed the two had unresolved issues elsewhere.



According to him, the two went on their separate ways after the party door was shut on them, but Ibrahim who was armed with a knife trailed Kofi on his way and impaled him to death. He reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the stomach and fled.



The body has since been sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the suspect declared wanted by police.