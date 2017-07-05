Notorious Car Thief Arrested

Related Stories A 33-year-old man identified as Samuel Atta Boison has been arrested by the Kwesimintsim District Police Command near Takoradi for allegedly stealing a car belonging to a lady friend.



The alleged stealing took place at Ankyernyin Estate in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.



The suspect, unemployed, was said to have gone to the house of the car owner whilst she was away.



The suspect then managed to move away the unregistered home-used Hyundai Salon car with a key he had secretly made from the original one.



Narrating how the whole incident happened, the car owner(name withheld) indicated that she met the suspect a few weeks ago at a washing bay and they became friends after (he, the suspect) admired the car.



The car owner who is a business woman pointed out that on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, she left the car at home and went to work only to return to realise the car was not at the place she had parked it.



Upon enquiries, her landlord told her he saw a young man moving the car in the afternoon but did not question him because he thought he had been sent by the lady.



Based on the description of the one who came to move the car, the lady invited the suspect home whereupon the landlord identified him as the one who moved the car out of the house.



He was subsequently arrested with the help of some national security operatives and handed over to the police. He later confessed to stealing the car.



The suspect later led the police to a spot at Kweikuma, near Sekondi where he had gone to park the car, removed the unregistered number plate and replaced it with a 2012 registration number, GN 9007-12.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the suspect is being processed for court by the police.