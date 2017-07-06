Man, 68, Forces 8-Year-Old Girl To Give Him Blow Job

Related Stories A man in his late 60s whose name has been given as Mr Afful has been arrested by the Oforikrom Police station in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi for forcing an 8- year old girl to give him a blow job.



The man who owns a drinking spot at Bomso at Mango Down Bar, a suburb of Kumasi is a retired teacher of the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic primary school at Ahinsan Estate.



The class one girl of the Bomso Primary Basic school name withheld was trailed by her teacher to the bar, where Mr Afful subjected the girl to the act for a fee of GH1.00 and a sachet of water.



One of the teachers narrated that she got suspicious of the movements of this eight year old girl who frequently asked for permission to visit the urinal but always kept long in returning to the classroom.



On one of such episodes on Wednesday, she followed her from a distance till the girl entered the bar only to enter after a few minutes time to find the old man and the girl caught in the act.



The mother of the victim reported the issue to the Oforikrom police station after the teacher broke the news to the parents leading to his arrest.



Ultimate News gathers that Mr Afful is married but his wife lives abroad.



Some residents said Mr Afful has once been picked up by the police headquarters in Kumasi for a similar offence.