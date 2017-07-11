Two Prisoners To Serve Additional Time Over Drugs

Related Stories Two prisoners, who are each serving a 10 year sentence at the Kumasi Central Prison, have had their jail term extended by additional four years.



Amadu Shaibu, alias “Nasiru”, and Kwadwo Poku, alias “Mahala”, were handed down the punishment after they pleaded guilty to possessing narcotic drugs without authority.



They had been taken out of the prison to fetch firewood, escorted by a prison officer, but managed to slip to buy marijuana.



Police Chief Inspector Felix Akowuah told the court, presided over by Mr. John Mensah that the incident happened at the Race Course in Kumasi, on August 19, last year, at the about 1020 hours.



He said the two were caught by officers of the Police Drug Law Enforcement Unit, who had been sent to the place, notorious for hard drugs peddling, to flush out the peddlers and users.



They were caught right in the act of re-wrapping the dried leaves and to smuggle this to the prison by inserting it in the anus.



Once inside the walls of the prison, the drug would be expelled and then sold to the other inmates.



The prosecution put the weight of the marijuana found on the pair at 312.22 grams.



They told investigators that they received the drug from one Faisal at the Race Course but failed to lead the police to the said man.