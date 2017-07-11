Ho West Police Records 417 Crimes

Related Stories of 417 criminal cases were recorded by Ho West Police District, at Anyirawase, last year.



Out of the figure, 100 were sent to court, 50 dismissed as frivolous and 60 of the offenders convicted.



In 2015, a total of 667 of such cases were reported.



The District Commander, Superintendent Felicia Ayesu, disclosed these at a ‘wassa’ held for police personnel at the District Police Headquarters here on Friday.



She attributed the drastic fall in crime in the area to intensive day and night patrols as well as snap checks by the police.



“Due to hard work by personnel of the district command, offences like assault, stealing, causing harm, causing damage, defilement, rape and robbery have been reduced to the barest minimum,” Supt. Ayesu added.



Apart from that, the District Police Commander said that recent education and outreach programmes were carried out by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Abutia, Amedzofe and Kpedze, and also in basic schools in the district.



Supt. Ayesu, however, said that the lack of adequate personnel at the various police stations due to recent transfers, and the absence of computers at the stations posed serious challenges to the police.



She also mentioned the non-functioning of the water system at the Anyirawase Police Barracks as another challenge.



In a speech read on his behalf, Mr. Maxwell Blagodzi, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, commended the police for their visibility and patrols across the Volta Region, and gave the assurance that government would continue to commit the needed resources and zeal to police operations.