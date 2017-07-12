Jobless Man Robs Jobless Girl

Related Stories A 24-year-old unemployed is facing trial for allegedly robbing an unemployed lady of her bag containing GH¢170 and other valuables.



The accused, Jonathan Adjetey Adjei aka Owuade, also allegedly robbed the complainant, one Olivia Naa Adjeley Konney, of her mobile phones.



Before an Accra circuit court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, the accused, who was without a lawyer, denied the offence and was remanded into police custody until July 25.



Prosecuting, Inspector K. Adu told the court that both the complainant and the accused live at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.



He said at 2am on 19th February, this year, the complainant was returning from town when she met Owuade and two others by the roadside.



Inspector Adu stated that Owuade forcibly took Naa’s handbag containing one Itel mobile phone worth GH¢190, one Rock mobile phone valued at GH¢350; an Infinix phone costing GH¢430 and GH¢17 cash.



The prosecutor said on June 14, Owuade was arrested in a similar case by the Teshie police where Naa identified him as the one who robbed her.