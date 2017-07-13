Police Gun Down Man In Robbery Attack At Jirapa

Related Stories A former campaign team member of the Member of Parliament for the Jirapa Constituency of the Upper West Region has been identified as among four suspected armed robbers killed in two separate incidents by police in the area



Desmond Danye, popularly known as Nabu, who was actively involved in the campaign activities of the NDC MP, was gunned down by police last Monday at a robbery scene by police personnel while patrolling the Hian-Ullo stretch of the Jirapa District.



ASP Daniel Nartey, Jirapa district police commander, revealed” Nabu was leading a robbery syndicate operating in the district and his gang met my men on patrol duty, mistook them for civilians and ordered them to stop. When they realized they were police officers they tried shooting and my men also returned fire killing him on the spot”.



He explained that there have been series of robbery attacks on commuters especially in the last couple of days.



“Our intelligence gathered so far suggests that Nabu has been leading most of these attacks on innocent citizens in the last few weeks.”



The district commander further disclosed that, four other suspects linked to the crime have also been apprehended and transferred to the police regional headquarters in Wa for further investigations.



In another development, three suspected robbers in their early 30s were also lynched at Gbankor a community in the Nadowli-Kaleo district after they reportedly attempted robbing a 48 year old man.



The three are however yet-to-be identified, were killed.



The Nadowli district police commander, ASP James Ankan, confirmed the incident, but said it is being investigated by the Upper west regional police CID.



