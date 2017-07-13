BREAKING NEWS: Armed Robbers Shoot Policeman, Snatch Car At Lapaz (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Two suspected armed robbers have reportedly shot a police officer who led a team to stop their robbery operation at Lapaz near Las Palmas, popular restaurant in Accra.



Reports indicated that the robbers who were on motorbikes shot the unidentified police officer three times.



An eyewitness said the incident was like an “action movie”.



He noted that the masked men, armed with locally manufactured guns opened fire which brought activities at the very busy area to a halt.



“The police who was part of the team chasing the robbers went closer to them and they shot him three times. He dropped on the floor but I cannot tell if he is dead” he added.



The armed robbers he indicated abandoned their motorbikes and snatched an ash Hyundai Sonata in the full glare of the public and headed towards Kasoa in the Central region.



Meanwhile, the police man who sustained gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital by some residents in the area.