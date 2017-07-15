Three Suspected Robbers Killed In A Mob Action

Related Stories Three suspected thieves were killed last Sunday in a mob action at Nator Banori, a village near Nadowli in the Upper West Region.



The deceased who are of Fulani extraction are currently at the Upper West Regional Hospital Morgue in Wa.

Briefing the media in Wa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Edward Oduro Kwarteng, the Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, said at about 0130hours on the said day, one Dienuma Kwaku, aged 45, heard an unusual noise in his room.



He said the complainant then woke up and saw three Fulani men, one of them he could only identify as Puuri and two others who were formerly residing in the same village armed with two single barrel shot guns and cutlasses busily searching the complainant’s personal effects in the room.



ACP Kwarteng said the complainant upon seeing the suspects raised an alarm causing the culprits to escape from the room, later he claimed he had identified two of the suspects and led four other young men to the houses of the three Fulani men where they were arrested and brought to his house.



The complainant later invited his neighbours to his house and as they cautioned the suspects, they also beat them up, the Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander said.



He said when they saw that the suspects were weak they conveyed them on a tricycle to the Nadowli Police Station where the police quickly rushed them to the hospital and they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The complainant has since been arrested.



In another development, ACP Kwarteng said on 10th July, 2017 at about 2040hours, police in Hain had information that some unidentified armed men had blocked the Ulo – Nobre road and were robbing the road users.

He said two police officers proceeded to the scene which was about 15kms from Hain.



“As they were going, five young men appeared from the nearby bush flashing them to stop and when they obliged, one of the suspects ordered them to put off the engine while one was walking towards them with a dagger and the rest standing behind with cutlasses,” he said.



ACP Kwarteng said when the policemen realized their lives were in danger, one of the policemen fired at the one who was advancing towards them, killing him instantly and the rest run into the bush.



He said the deceased was identified as Desmond Danyi alias Naabu, a notorious criminal in Jirapa who was currently standing trial at the Wa Circuit Court for causing unlawful damage.



The four suspects who escaped into the bush namely Hassan Arieba, aged 28, Christopher Godwin 26, Mahamud Jallo 40, Wellendi Bari 38 have since been arrested by the police and would soon be put before court.



The Deputy Commander said the police patrol team in Wa also shot and hit the left thigh of one suspect Abdul-Moomin Abubakar after he attempted shooting at the police with his single barrel gun.



He said this happened when the patrol team received information that some armed men had blocked the Jonga – Sombo road and were harassing road users.



Again, in another development, suspect Ibrahim Adams 33, was arrested and arraigned at the Wa Circuit Court, where he was remanded into police custody to assist with police investigations in relation to the butchering of one Master Harry Amankwa.



Harry Amankwa, a Level 400 student of the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) who received deep cutlass wounds on his shoulder, head and right wrist on July 2, has since been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for further treatment.