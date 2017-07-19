Police Arrest Three Armed Robbers

Related Stories Three young men who attacked and robbed some Chines nationals of an amount of 26,000 Ghana cedis and other belongings have been arrested by the Police at Bogoso.



The suspects are two teenagers Sampson Azakeh, 16, Anthony Biafo, alias small boy danger, 16 and Baba Musah 21 were nabbed by the police upon a tip-off at Atonsu Eggyya, a community near Edwira Asante in the Asante Region.



Briefing the media in Bogoso, Chief Inspector Foster Berko, officer in charge of Bogoso Police Station said in April 29 this year, the suspects attacked the Chinese nationals at their explosives factory at Anwona Nkwanta, near Beppoh in the Prestea Huni/Valley district and made away with the said items.



He said on May 29 the suspects attacked the Chinese again, but this time around they brutalized them and bolted.



Chief Inspector Berko said the victims reported both incidents to the police, but no arrest was made.



The station officer said, upon further investigation, the police had information that the suspects were hiding at Edwira Asante where they were arrested.



He said when Anthony and Sampson were apprehended they told the police that Baba Musah an apprentice at a Anikoko, a suburb of Bogoso was their leader and he was also arrested for interrogation.



According to Inspector Berko, two other accomplices are currently on the run while the suspects are currently in police custody awaiting prosecution.