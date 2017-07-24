Galamsey Boy Jailed 22 Years For Robbery

Related Stories Abu Tulasi, a young man working as a galamseyer (illegal miner) who pleaded guilty to robbing a gold dealer of GHȼ3,100, digital scale valued GHȼ500, gas blower costing GHȼ500 and mobile phone, has been jailed for 22 years.



He had been given a ride on a motorbike by the victim, Shadrack Kwafie, following a request, but hit the back of his (victim’s) neck with a club on the way and later stabbed him before fleeing with the booty, according to the prosecution.



The incident occurred on July 7, at about 2:00 pm between Gyatahunu and Hiayeya, two farming communities in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.



During the violent attack, victim Shadrack Kwafie suffered knife wounds on his right thigh and neck, police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Stephen Ofori, informed the court.



According to him, the police were unsuccessful in recovering the stolen cash and the items which the convict, 22, claimed he hid in a nearby forest after the attack.



The prosecutor told the Bekwai circuit court that some farmers rushed to the scene when they heard the victim, a resident of Obuasi, yelling for help.



He was taken to a nearby clinic at Fenaso, where he was given medical attention and asked to go home.



Detective Inspector Ofori said later in the day, Abu Tulasi was apprehended by some members of Gyatahunu village at about 4:30 pm after observing his suspicious movement in the community.



When the town folks approached him, Tulasi pulled a knife and threatened to stab anyone who dared to get close to him, but he was overpowered and apprehended, and later handed over to police at Obuasi.



The complainant was subsequently informed of the arrest and he went to the police station to identify the convict as the one who robbed him.



Abu Tulasi was transferred to Jacobu with the knife (as exhibit). He admitted the offence of robbery in his caution statement and told the police that he hid the cash and the other booty in the forest.



Detective Inspector Ofori asserted that Abu Tulasi claimed he needed money to visit his hometown and therefore, decided to rob the complainant, whom he (convict) had been selling gold to.