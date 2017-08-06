Man Sentenced To 15 Years Imprisonment Over Manslaughter

Related Stories A man standing trial in a manslaughter case has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson.



Kwadwo Mpiani had stabbed his girlfriend to death at Tarkwa-Maakro and made a failed attempt to end his own life after the committing the act, in Kumasi.



He pleaded guilty to the crime.



Ms. Yvonne Adjimah Adjare, a state attorney, told the court that the incident happened on June 27, 2013, at about 0300 hours.



The convict had been sexually involved with the deceased, Ama Achiaa, for about three years.



He gave the woman cash of GH¢4,000.00 to expand her hairdressing business with the understanding that they were going to share the returns.



Mpiani felt cheated, when the deceased refused to tell him how much profit had been made from the business and his share of it.



He took the law into his own hands, entered the room where Achiaa was sleeping with one of her apprentices and stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife.



The apprentice, who attempted to intervene was also hurt in the thigh and thumb.



The shrill scream of the pair woke the father of the deceased from his sleep and he rushed to the scene.



Achiaa and the convict, who was also bleeding from knife wounds in the stomach and neck, were conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where the former was pronounced dead on arrival.