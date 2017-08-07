SHS Student Jailed For Robbery

Related Stories The Prestea Magistrate Court has sentenced Sylvester Armah, a Senior High School (SHS) student in Prestea to one and half years imprisonment for robbery.



He plead guilty, but his accomplice Stephen Baah pleaded not guilty to the same charge.



Baah has therefore been remanded into police custody to re-appear on Wednesday, August 9.



Prosecuting, Detective Sergent Richard Ackumey, told the court, presided over by Mr Frank Addo Ashitey, that the complainant, Mr Francis Kaku, a small scale miner resides at Prestea



He said on May 27, the complainant returned from work at about 2100 hours, and detected that thieves had broken into his room and made away with GHc 1,500.00, 20 full and half pieces of cloth all valued GHc 8,100.00.



According to the Prosecutor, the complaint informed his neighbours about the theft and enquired from them if someone came around his house when he left for work.



He said the complainant gathered that Armah was seen around his house with a bag fully loaded with certain items.



Detective Sgt Ackumey said the complainant reported the case to the Prestea police and the convict was arrested, detained and granted bail, whilst the matter was under investigation.



On June 12, the Prosecution said Armah and Stephen Baah were arrested for stealing a mobile phone and second hand clothing.



He said whilst the two were in police custody the convict fell sick and he was sent to the Prestea Government Hospital.



Detective Sgt Ackumey said when the convicts father visited him at the hospital, he pleaded with him to reveal every truth about the robbery.



He said Armah admitted the offense and led the police and his father to the house of one Agatha Anokye, where it was alleged that Baah gave 11 half pieces of the cloth to her.



The Prosecution said another accused person also claimed that about two months ago, Armah gave her one full piece and four half pieces of cloth and she pledged to offer him GHc500 Ghana but settled on GHc 390.



Detective Sgt Ackumey said the convict further revealed that he gave the remaining cloths to a commercial sex work, but as at the time the police visited his house, they were told she had travelled a month ago.