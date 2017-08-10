Man Gets 20 Years For Robbery

Related Stories Baba Musah, a two-year-old armed robber based at Awona Nkwana in the Western Region, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.



The convict, who was recently jailed by the same court for committing a similar offence, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.



Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that the complainant, one Mr Ren Jianle, a foreman of Chna Sing Zhan dynamite company in Awona Nwanta, near Bogoso, lived in the same area with the convict, and his accomplices, Anthony Boafo, 15, and Budo a suspect on the run.



According to the prosecutor, Musah and Budo visited Boafo at his uncle’s residence at Beppoh, and planned to rob the complainant’s company.



Chief Insp Anaman said Boafo agreed to join them and they all boarded a vehicle to the company’s yard.



The court heard that when Musah and his accomplices arrived at the crime scene, they noticed that the main gate leading to the company’s premises was locked so they jumped over the fence into the yard.



The prosecutor said the workers, on seeing them took to their heels, but the complainant was trapped in a room within the yard, and Musah, Boafo and Budo assaulted him with clubs.



They took away GH¢1,000, a pump action gun, two mobile phones and a solar scale machine, all valued at GH¢10,500.



Insp Anaman said when the police had the information and went to the scene, they found the complainant unconscious with a fractured left leg.



She said the complainant was sent to the El-Shiva clinic at Bawdie and was referred to the Effia Nwanta Hospital at Sekondi.



The prosecution said Musah and Boafo were arrested at Atonsuagya, near Ejura in the Ashanti Region, and when the police conducted a search in Musah’s room the solar scale machine was retrieved.



Insp Anaman said the convict claimed that he sold the pump action gun to one Ray in Kumasi for GH¢50.



The prosecutor said Boafo has also been remanded in police custody whilst efforts are being made to apprehend Budo.