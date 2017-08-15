Woman Gets 19 Years For Robbery

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has handed a 10 year jail term to one Rita Matson, unemployed, for robbing one Uche Okonkwo of an amount of GHC3,000.00.



Rita pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and was convicted on her own plea. She also pleaded not guilty for the charge of conspiracy.



Her accomplice, Henry Obi, however pleaded not guilty to both charges of conspiracy and robbery, and is to appear before the court on August 28 for trial.



Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Superintendent of Police, Duuti Tuaruka told the court that, the complainant, Uche Okonkow is a Businessman who deals in second hand shoes, while Henry and Rita are friends both living in a Gheto at Tuabodom near Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



He said on May 13, the complainant came down from Nigeria and was drinking at a spot called Kumba Land also at Circle.



He said the complainant invited both Rita and Henry, who were also at the spot to join him, which they obliged. After buying some drinks for them, the two realized that there was enough money on the complainant, so they managed to convince him and he took them to Osa Hotel, Osu, where he lodged.



The prosecution said the two followed him into his room, attacked him with a knife and collected an amount of GhC3,000.00 from him. They then locked him into the room and left with the money.



Chief Superintendent Tuaruka said a report was made to the police and the two were arrested. Upon interrogation they led the police to their Gheto where GHC1, 2800.00 being part of the said money was retrieved.