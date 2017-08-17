Man, 21, Jailed 36 Years

Related Stories A 21 year old man, Samuel Kwaf from Hansua- a farming community in the Techiman Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region has been sentenced to 36 years imprisonment with hard labour by a Sunyani Circuit Court for robbery.



His three accomplices Michael Seidu, 19, Abubakari Majid, 19, had been referred to the Department of Social Welfare to bring a Social Enquiry Report on 5th September, 2017 before judgment is passed on them while the third one, Aliasu Abudu 16, had been referred to a juvenile court for sentencing.



The four who planned and robbed a Chinese businessman, Cheng Yung at Hansua where the first accused, Kwaf, lives with the victim, were arrested on February 12, 2016 and charged with robbery.



The four who robbed the Chinese of items including Isa laptop computer, one Iphone 7, one apple Ipad and a cash of GH¢ 4, 000 appeared before a Sunyani Circuit Court ‘A’ presided over by Her Ladyship Joan Ayi King.



Prosecuting, a Principal State Attorney, Michael Berfi, told the court that the first accused,(convict) Samuel Kwaf who was the victim’s driver organized his friends, Michael Seidu, Abubakari Majid and Aliasu Abudu on 27thJanuary 2016 to go and rob his master who had then travelled outside the country stressing that his master was not treating him well.



The following day (28th January), Kwaf with his colleagues armed with a pinch bar, and a machete entered the victim’s living room at about 10pm and robbed him of the aforementioned items. Kwaf and Michael provided guard outside whilst Abubakari and Aliasu went inside the living room and committed the robbery. At the time of the robbery, victim’s girl friend (a Chinese) who was pregnant and another brother were present but were threatened with the machete to remain calm. The case was reported to the Techiman Police on 29th January and after investigation the culprits were rounded up on 12th February 2016 and charged with the offence.



The judge before passing sentence on the first accuse (convict-Kwaf) said she considered the high rate of robbery in the country especially in the Brong Ahafo Region, the interest of society and interest of foreign investors. She said Kwaf had appeared before her earlier for his involvement in a theft case and not long after his release, he had gone to commit another.