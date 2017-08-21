3 Arrested Over Stolen Goods In Tamale

Related Stories Police in Tamale in the Northern Region have arrested three persons on suspicion of keeping stolen goods in their houses.



The three suspects (names withheld) were picked up by the police while a search was conducted in their various rooms at Sakasaka in the Tamale metropolis.



The operation conducted by the police caused fear and panic in the area when residents spotted armed police personnel surrounding the said habitats in a Rambo style.



The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE said “We had information that criminal elements have been keeping their stolen items in a house at Sakasaka in Tamale.”



According to him, armed with the information, the police mobilized and went to the area where the two houses were searched.



He, however, indicated that after the search, nothing incriminating was found in the rooms.



“Nothing was found in the rooms but the three young men aged between eighteen and twenty-five were picked for questioning by the police’.



ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko stated that the fate of the three will depend on what comes out of the investigations.



Some residents in the area believed the raid that took place had to do with the rate of criminal activities in the area.