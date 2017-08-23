23 Arrested Over Avenor Shooting

Related Stories The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended 23 persons believed to have taken part in a shooting incident at Avenor, near Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Monday afternoon.



The suspects are Amadu Bukari, 49, Alhaji Mutawakilu Umar, 54, Graiwu Mumuni, 45, Abudulai Karim Yakubu, 48, Fuseini Aluge, 47, Thomas Yaro, 45, Mustapha Issaka,54, Chamba Yaro, 35, and Alhassan Dramani, 30.



The rest are Ali Haruma, 54, Prince Nii Amartei, 25, Musa Taihuru, 32, Musa Ali, 27, Abdulai Karimu, 28, Azziz Salifu, 30, James Adu, 50, Habizy Bawa, 37, Frank Addo, 19, Alhassan Awudu, 56, Yakubu Zakari, 59, Adams Bruilsa, 36 and Mashodi Issaka, 51.



The suspects, according to the police, invaded a piece of land at Avenor and started shooting sporadically.



The Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations officer, Inspector Kwabena Danso, who briefed the media, said the suspects also set ablaze two container shops and a vehicle, which was parked on the disputed land.



Members of the Ghana Road Transport Union and a private developer are fiercely fighting over a piece of land.



This is the second time in two weeks that the two factions have clashed over the said land.



The suspects, he noted, have provisionally been charged with arson, disturbing public peace and assault and would be sent to court today.



Meanwhile, eye witness account indicated that while squatters and drivers were going about their duties peacefully Monday afternoon, two persons wielding guns believed to have been sent by the private developer stormed the area to attack the squatters.



The two men, using a motorbike, upon reaching the scene started shooting sporadically, thus prompting squatters and drivers to also get involved.



The two men then set ablaze the shops and bolted after they were chased by the drivers.



The police were immediately called to the scene to restore calm to the area.



The 23 suspects were later picked up by the police but the two armed men managed to escape arrest.



The suspects have been kept in various police stations and would be arraigned before court today.