Mechanic Remanded For Attacking Police Officers

Related Stories A 43-year-old male mechanic, Noah Abe, has been remanded by the Ashaiman Circuit Court for allegedly attacking police officers on duty within the Ashaiman Municipality.



Narrating the incident to the court presided over by Mr. Gabriel Mate-Teye, the complainant, Inspector Kingsley Videku said, the accused person was spotted in the early hours of Monday 29th May 2017 driving recklessly.



According to him, when he stopped the driver who and asked for his driver’s license and other documents, “I realized that all his documents had expired.”



Mr. Videku told the court that he sat in the car and instructed the accused person to drive to the offices of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, which the driver agreed to.



According to the complainant, the accused person later changed the direction and chose another route but “when I asked where he was heading to, he simply replied: I don't know.”



Inspector Videku explained that, sensing danger, he called for reinforcement, adding that, “I attempted to put off the engine but the accused person unarmed me by hitting my head and arm with a wood he picked from behind the passenger’s door.



According to the Inspector, Abe got out of his car and walked towards the reinforcement team and attacked DSP Isaac Kojo Forson, the Commander-In-Charge of the team “but he was over-powered and arrested later.”



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Yaaya Salifu, led the complainant to tender in some documents believed to be evidence to back the claims he had made.



Mr. John Hanson Sedou, counsel for the accused person, pleaded with the court to give him time to gather more information from his client.



Mr Gabriel Mate-Teye subsequently adjourned the case to the 31 August 2017 for judgment.