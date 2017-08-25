Man Jailed 15 Years For Breaking Into Fidelity Bank

Related Stories Osman Abdul Gafaru, a Vault Assistant of Fidelity Bank, who broke into the Kaneshie branch of the Bank has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



This was after the court had found him guilty on the charges of attempt to commit crime, unlawful entry and causing damage.



The court however acquitted Gafaru, 27, on the charge of conspiracy to commit crime because prosecution was unable to prove the charge.



It further ordered the Police to destroy the bag containing a pair of handcuffs, two mask, a hammer and pinch bar three months after the conviction.



The trial Judge, Mr Aboagye Tandoh handing the sentence urged the youth to be content with what they have and they should not be swayed by friends.



According the court Gafuru’s assertion that he went to the Bank on Sunday to open an account for a client he did not know was an afterthought and figment of his imagination because he knew the working hours of the Bank.

The court upheld the convict intended to rob the Bank and his presence at the Bank at that time was inconsistent with his duty at that time.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that the complainant Bless Ayikoe is a security man working with Checks Alert Security Services.



Gafaru resides at Akweteman, Accra. On January 1, last year, one Thomas Aboagye, a security man of the Checks and Alerts Security services and witness in the matter, was on duty at the Fidelity Bank, Kaneshie from 06:00 hours to 18:00hours.



Prosecution said Aboagye after close of work waited for a colleague to relieve him of his post but his colleague was not coming so he decided to go and buy food.



In his absence, the prosecutor said Gafaru and his accomplice, known as Caesar, now at large, came around at about 7:30 pm and went for the keys to open the gate and entered the Bank premises and locked it.

Chief Inspector Adu said with the aid of pinch bar and crow bar they broke into the bank.



While Gafaru was operating inside the bank, Caesar was spying.



Chief Inspector Adu said when the complainant arrived, he knocked severally but his colleague did not respond so he climbed into the yard.



On entering prosecution said Caesar attacked Ayikoe with a knife and stabbed him in his right palm and forehead.

Chief Inspector Adu said Ayikoe began bleeding so he shouted for assistance. A group of young men came to his rescue and apprehended Gafaru. Caesar however escaped.



Gafaru who was found with a bag containing a pair of handcuff, two mask, hammer and a pinch bar was escorted to the Kaneshie Police station.



Ayikoe was given a medical form to seek medical treatment. In Gafaru’s caution statement he admitted the offence.