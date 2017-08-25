Cop Grabbed With Wee

Related Stories General Constable Boadi Theophilus, a policeman attached to the Visibility Unit of the Koforidua Central Police Station in the Eastern Region, has been arrested at Apam in the Central Region for allegedly transporting some dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp (wee) to Takoradi.



The dried leaves, reportedly concealed in three big bags sealed with a black cellotape, were discovered when the vehicle he was driving got involved in multiple accidents on August 23, 2017.



One person indentified as Emmanuel Mensah, a driver of one of the vehicles, sustained various degrees of injury and was rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital for treatment.



Reports from the Apam District Police Station indicated that at about 7:30 am on that fateful day, the police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) received information of multiple accidents at a spot near Gomoa Simbrofo junction on the Winneba-Mankessim Highway.



When personnel got to the scene, they discovered that it involved a Mercedes Benz saloon car C220 with the number plate DV 3069-2016, a Toyota Matrix with registration number GT 6792-17 and a Nissan X’Terra with registration number FW 1331-15.



The Mercedes Benz was being driven by Constable Boadi Theophilus while the Toyota was in the hands of Emmanuel Mensah.



They were all heading towards Mankessim while the Nissan X’Terra with its occupants was returning from Takoradi.



On reaching Gomoa Simbrofo junction, Constable Boadi, who was reportedly over-speeding, attempted to overtake the Toyota Matrix ahead of him, but failed and hit its rear.



In the process, his vehicle veered off the road and was hit from behind by the Nissan X’Terra.



Police reports stated that Emmanuel Mensah sustained injuries and was rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital for treatment but he was referred to the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.



Reports have revealed that the three vehicles were extensively damaged, and that of the cop – with tainted glasses – had its booth and the doors damaged.



When the vehicles were inspected before they were towed to the police station, the personnel discovered two big bags with black cellotape all round them in the Mercedes Benz and the content was suspected to be Indian hemp.



Constable Boadi claimed ownership of the three huge bags and was sent to the police station for further investigations.



Upon interrogation, the police constable mentioned one Kofi residing at Boti in the Eastern Region, as his source of the items and that he was on his way to deliver them to one Kobby at New Takoradi.



The three bags have been seized for investigation.



Meanwhile, he has provisionally been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm and possessing narcotic drug without authority and would be processed for court.