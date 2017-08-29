Fake Soldier In GH¢71,000 Scam

Related Stories The Weija Police have apprehended a 35-year-old self-styled soldier for allegedly defrauding 14 people to the tune of GH¢71,000 under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



The suspect Lawrence Nana Bentil, an IT Technician, allegedly swindled the victims through a police woman (named withheld).



The Weija District Police Commander, DSP Stephen Billy Addom, who briefed DAILY GUIDE, said the complainant is a police woman.



He said Bentil, who posed as a soldier in Weija area, was first introduced to the police woman last year by an ex Warrant Officer (WO) with the enlistment unit of the Military High Command.



The suspect told the complainant to inform people, who were interested in enlisting into the Ghana Armed Forces.



Several persons contacted the police woman to help them get enlisted in the security services, and so the police woman discussed the issue with suspect.



Suspect told the complainant to charge the victims various amounts ranging from GH¢4,000 to GH¢10,000, depending on the unit the victim wants to join.



The police woman mobilized a total of GH¢71,000 from the 14 victims together with their particulars and handed them over to the suspect.



Bentil, after collecting the money, went into hiding and the victims started harassing the complainant for their monies.



A report was lodged with the Weija Police by the police woman and checks at the Ghana Armed Forces revealed that the suspect was an imposter.



Reports said that the suspect was not a soldier but constantly visited the command in uniform with his badge.



Based on intelligence, the suspect was busted at Weija on August 25, 2017 in full military apparel.



He has provisionally been charged with fraud, impersonating and unlawful possession of military uniform and would be arraigned before court soon.