Boy, 19, Arrested For Raping Girl, 14

Related Stories THE SUNYANI Municipal Police in the Brong-Ahafo Region have detained a 19 year-old boy, Samuel Yeboah, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at Sunyani New Town.



The girl, who reportedly suffered severe pains after the alleged encounter, was rescued by a police patrol team between the hours of 10 and 11:00 pm last Friday when the team reportedly spotted her near the roadside weeping. They sent her to the police station where she lodged a complaint.



Samuel Yeboah was later arrested and he was said to have confirmed to the police that he had sex with the girl, but claimed she had been his girlfriend for the previous three days.



The girl, however, denied the claim by Samuel. She told the police that Samuel met her by the roadside and interacted with her and later asked her to accompany him to his house so that she could come back later to visit him. It was when they reached his room that Samuel forcibly held her and had sex with her, according to the teenage girl.



She claimed that Samuel gagged her with a piece of cloth which prevented her from shouting before he went ahead and had the intercourse with her. After the act, she asserted that Samuel threw her out, locked the door and ran away.



She took the team back to the scene but Samuel was nowhere to be found; but he was later arrested.



Samuel, who completed junior high school (JHS) recently and is waiting to enjoy the ‘Free SHS,’ has found himself in the grip of the law and is waiting for his fate when he appears before the court next week.



He was detained and would appear before court, according to the Sunyani Municipal Police Crime Officer, DSP Kingsley Wiredu, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE.