Two Arrested With Counterfeit Money In The Ashanti Region

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for attempting to distribute fake cedi notes at Adum, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The suspects are Dauda Issah, 31 and Osman Issah, 30.



Addressing the media on Monday, September 4, the regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng said: "The said suspects were arrested at their hideout in Adum and had in their possession, several fake ten (10) Ghana cedi notes which they intended to distribute into the system since it could easily pass as genuine."



According to her, the police had a tip off and accordingly conducted a search in the homes of the suspects. During the search, the officers found a money printing machine and 14 bundles of 10 Ghana cedi notes.



"The suspected fake 10 Ghana cedi notes were 14 bundles with each bundles amounting to 1,000 Ghana cedis," she said, adding, "Efforts are being made to arrest their accomplice, one Mallam-Rahaman Sulleyman, at his hideout in Techiman or Tamale."



She said the suspects and exhibits are in police custody and are being prepared for court.