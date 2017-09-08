Two Remanded For Robbing Secretary At Nima

Related Stories Two persons who used their motorbike to rob a Secretary of her mobile phone at Nima have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Fuad Mohammed an auto Electrician and Mohammed Yusif a Porter have been charged with conspiracy and Robbery. Fuad has additionally been charged with causing harm.



The two have pleaded not guilty and they have been remanded into lawful custody by the court presided over by Ms Eva Bannerman-Williams to reappear on September 25.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu said the complainant Mercy Awumia works with Kwannor Consult Limited.



On September 2, this year, at about 3:00 pm, Ms Awumia was returning from a wedding which was held at Saint Kizito Church, Nima and she was holding her hand bag and mobile phone. Source: adomonline Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.