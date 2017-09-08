Man To Spend 15 Years In Jail Over Defilement

Related Stories A 20-year old charcoal burner, arrested for defiling a minor at Kowereso, a farming community in the Asante-Akim North District, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Adam Musah was slapped with the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the offence.



He had kept the victim in his room for two weeks, where he routinely sexually abused her.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Obuor told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, that the incident happened on August 15.



The girl has been living with the parents at Asratoase, near Agogo.



The prosecution said Musah had earlier been caught sexually assaulting her in the bush and been made by the elders of the community to pacify the gods.



After that incident, he relocated from Asratoase to Kowereso and succeeded in convincing the victim to join him.



The deeply disturbed father on August 29, traced her to the convict’s new place and assisted by the Unit Committee arrested and handed Musah over to the police in Agogo.



The prosecution added that the convict confessed to the crime in his caution statement.