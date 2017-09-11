2 Policemen, Driver Face Court For Murder

Related Stories Two policemen and a driver, who allegedly killed a bullion van driver in a robbery attempt at Maame Krobo in the Eastern Region, will on September 22, 2017 face committal proceedings at the Accra Central District Court.



State attorneys are expected to make a case that Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah, Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwah and Hafisu Muhammad, a taxi driver, committed the alleged crime and, therefore, must stand trial at the High Court.



The court, presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu, will then evaluate the evidences marshalled by the prosecution and make a determination on whether or not there is a prima facie case against the accused.



The three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while the two policemen are facing separate charges of murder.



Already, the two policemen are serving a 36-month jail term after they were found guilty by the Mpraeso Circuit Court in January 2017 for escaping from unlawful custody.



The two were found guilty of escaping from police custody after they were arrested following their botched robbery escapade.



Everything is ready



At last Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Simon Apiosornu, told the court that the Attorney-General’s (A-G’s) Department had prepared the bill of indictment which had accordingly been served on the accused.



“Your worship, everything is now set for the committal proceedings to commence,’’ he said.



Alleged robbery



Corporal Mensah and Lance Corporal Abrokwah were stationed at the GN Bank and GCB Bank at Donkokrom respectively.



They are alleged to have hatched a plan to rob a GCB Bank bullion van that normally visited Donkokrom to supply money to the bank’s branch and convinced Muhammad, a close friend of theirs, to partake in the operation.



According to the prosecution, on August 16, 2016 around 10:30 a.m., the two policemen armed themselves with AK47 rifles and laid ambush at Maame Krobo, while Muhammad drove his taxi towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the van.



“About 20 minutes later, Muhammad signalled the policemen and on seeing the bullion van, they opened fire, killing the driver of the van. A police guard on board the van got injured but he managed to return fire, compelling the two policemen to flee into the bush,” the prosecution claimed.



It added that the two policemen called Muhammad who picked them up in a bid to escape.



“Information about the incident got to the police in Donkokrom and they mobilised men who managed to arrest the three persons,’’ the prosecution said.