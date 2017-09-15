Paedophile Weeps As Court Jails Him 10 Years For Defilement

Related Stories A 34-year-old electrician, Thomas Tetteh could not control his tears as the reality of spending 10 years of his productive life in prison dawned on him.



He wept uncontrollably after an Accra Circuit Court handed him a 10-year jail sentence with hard labour, for repeatedly defiling an 11-year-old girl at Teshie.



He was charged with defilement to which he pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye convicted him on his own plea.



The convict is said to have had sex with the 11-year-old victim in a faulty taxi parked at a mechanic shop at Teshie.



However, he was unfortunate when the victim disclosed the entire act to her mother after she was queried about her absence in the house.



The court said during the sentencing that, it had taken into consideration, the plea for mitigation put in by Mr. Andy K. Vortia, a lawyer who acted as a friend of the court and the fact that the convict had not wasted the court’s time by pleading guilty straightaway.



However, the court was quick to indicate that, Tetteh was grown enough to know the propriety or otherwise of his actions and for that matter was well aware of the consequences of his deeds.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo in prosecuting, narrated to the court that the complainant was the mother of the victim.



She said Tetteh lives at La, but periodically visited a drinking spot at Teshie which was not far away from the complainant’s house.



According to ASP Agnes Boafoin, as a result of Tetteh’s regular visits, he developed an acquaintance with some of the children within the vicinity including the victim.



She said Tetteh therefore took advantage of his friendship with the children to convince the victim and he had been having sexual intercourse with her and warned her not to inform any one.



Prosecution further stated that, on September 8, this year, Tetteh went to the said drinking spot at night and saw the victim around the area. He then lured her to a nearby mechanic shop where he had sex with her a faulty taxi.



ASP Boafo told the court that, the complainant looked for her daughter in the area, but to no avail. She said when the victim eventually got home, the complainant questioned her and she narrated the ordeal, and further revealed that the accused has been having sex with her on several occasions.



The complainant then informed the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Nungua, leading to the arrest of the accused, while the victim was issued a medical form to seek medical attention.