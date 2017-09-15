3 Alleged Armed Robbers Grabbed

Related Stories Three notorious armed robbers have been arrested by the Police at Abura in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region for purportedly robbing the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) of items worth millions of Ghana cedis.



The three suspects include Kwadwo Bentum, 20, Justice Adiyiah, 20, and Nicholas Nartey, 19.



The criminals purportedly entered the company’s premises, attacked a security man at the rubber processing company and made away with the assorted items.



DAILY GUIDE learnt that the suspects were arrested from their hideouts after an official complaint was lodged with the police.



According to sources, the suspects would soon be arraigned before court on charges of unlawful entry and robbery.



Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police, noted that on September 12, 2017, one Thomas Andoh, a security officer at GREL reported the case to the Abura Police.



The security man asserted that the men, who were wielding machetes and wearing masks, attacked him at his duty post at the company’s chemical store.



The victim indicated that the suspects tied him with a rope and stole assorted items from the store.



According to the police PRO, at about 10:30am, Kwadwo Bentum, Justice Adiyiah and Nicholas Nartey were arrested at Abaase in the district with some of the stolen items.



ASP Adiku noted that three boxes of motor spraying machines, two boxes of Wellington boots, 11 boxes of Agro insecticide, three machetes and 30 bottles of caprofix Afro chemical were retrieved from a nearby bush by the police.



She indicated that the suspects and exhibits were currently in the custody of the Agona Nkwanta Police in Ahanta West.