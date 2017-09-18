Body Of Eight-Day Old Baby In Refuse Dump

Related Stories A lifeless body of an eight-day old baby was at the weekend found at a refuse dump in Effiduasi, the capital of Sekyere East District.



The mother of the deceased baby is unknown and the police have begun investigations.



Police Superintendent Asare Bediako, the District Commander, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the body had been recovered and deposited at the Effiduase Government Hospital morgue.



He vowed to do everything to get to the bottom of the case.



The dead baby was discovered by a woman with mental disorder and she run to inform the Chairperson of the Unit Committee, Madam Agartha Achampong.



She initially dismissed her, but upon second thought, decided to follow her to the place, only to see the baby lying on the ground, lifeless.



A formal, report was then made to the police.