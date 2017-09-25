Police Arrest 38 Suspected Criminals In Koforidua

Related Stories The swoop operation carried out by the Koforidua-Effiduase police, retrieved dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, cigarette, mobile phones, radio sets, among others from the suspects.



Police have arrested 38 suspected criminals from their hideouts in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The swoop operation carried out by the Koforidua-Effiduase police, retrieved dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, cigarette, mobile phones, radio sets, among others from the suspects.



In addition, the police also impounded two vehicles, a Daewoo and Opel Astra with registration numbers GR 3111-S and GE-3222-X respectively.



The vehicles are believed to be used by the suspects to carry out their operations.



In a statement, the Deputy Eastern regional police PRO, Inspector Gideon Boateng, said the suspects whose ages range between 17 and 69 years were arrested at "Evelyn Spot, Agata market, Freedom store" among other notorious drinking and drug peddling spots.



He said the suspects who are in police custody will be screened for further action.