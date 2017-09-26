Cop Interdicted For Selling Weapons To Robbers

Related Stories Corporal Effah Kyere Boadu in charge of police armoury in the Upper East Region has been interdicted for allegedly selling weapons to suspected armed robbers in the area.



The embattled cop, who is in detention awaiting trial was arrested after the suspected armed robbers named him as their source of weapons supply.



It followed a failed attempt by the two in a robbery operation following the timely intervention by a police patrol team.



Our sources at the Regional Command said, Corporal Effah Kyere among other things, sold three pistols to the robbers to aide in their operations.



In view of his professional misconduct, he had been interdicted pending the outcome of investigations into the claims made by the robbers or otherwise.



Meanwhile, a search in their rooms at their various homes revealed pistol boxes and ammunition.





The suspects have been detained at different cells at Navrongo police so they do not compromise investigations.



Meanwhile, the Regional Commander has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the cop.



