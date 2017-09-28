Two Nigerians Remanded For Robbing A Pastor

Related Stories Two Nigerians who used their motor bike to rob a Pastor of GHc1,700.00 at Kokomlemle have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Sunday Paul, a motor rider and Obioha Ngonna, a 20 year old porter, facing charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery, have pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Ms. Eva Bannerman-Williams has remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on October 16.



Prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Mr Kweku Bempah said the complainant Godwin Onyeka is a Pastor residing at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Prosecution said Paul resides at Aflao and Ngonna lived at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



On 25 September, this year, at noon, Mr Onkeya withdrew GHc1,700.00 from GT Bank at the Ring Road Central branch and proceeded to SG Bank at Kokomlemle to deposit it, when suddenly the accused parked their motor bike behind him.



Prosecution said Ngonna who was the rider snatched the complainant’s brown envelope containing the money, but luck eluded him when Mr Onyeka gathered courage and held the motor bike thereby making it unable to speed up.



Supt. Bempah said Mr Onyeka then shouted: “Thieves! Thieves!” and some people around apprehended the accused persons and retrieved the money.



According to prosecution, the accused persons were sent to the Kotobabi Police Station where Mr. Onyeka lodged a formal complaint.